Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

