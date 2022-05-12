Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

