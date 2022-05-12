Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in NeoGenomics by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,006,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.38 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.