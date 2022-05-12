Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,243 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of CareCloud worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.43 on Thursday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

