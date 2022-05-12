Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,244 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,788,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Yandex by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 185,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

