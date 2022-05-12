Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 689 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $97.88 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.