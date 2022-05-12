Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

