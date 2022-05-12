Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

