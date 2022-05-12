Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Ameresco worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last three months. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

