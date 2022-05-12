American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,085 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

