American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,186 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

HUN opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

