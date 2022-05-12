American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,718 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 87,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

