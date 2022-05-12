American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

