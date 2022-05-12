American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

