American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 5,936 shares of company stock valued at $115,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

