American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.