American Century Companies Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $388.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $385.43 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.58 and its 200 day moving average is $437.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

