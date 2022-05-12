American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,580 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

