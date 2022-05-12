American Century Companies Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,386,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,143,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

