American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

MKL opened at $1,283.18 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.