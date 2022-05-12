American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

