American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chase worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Chase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 295,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chase by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chase by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

