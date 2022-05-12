American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Parke Bancorp worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.