American Century Companies Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.