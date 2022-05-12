American Century Companies Inc. Has $690,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 199,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.