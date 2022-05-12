American Century Companies Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

