American Century Companies Inc. Has $718,000 Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.76 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $434.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

