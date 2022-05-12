American Century Companies Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

