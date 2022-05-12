American Century Companies Inc. Has $757,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in New York Times by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

