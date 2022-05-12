American Century Companies Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,067.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,390.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.00 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

