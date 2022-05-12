American Century Companies Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $238.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day moving average of $341.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

