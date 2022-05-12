American Century Companies Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

