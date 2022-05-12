American Century Companies Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $125,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,822,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $155.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

