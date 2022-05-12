American Century Companies Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hostess Brands by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hostess Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.