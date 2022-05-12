American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in BRF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BRF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

