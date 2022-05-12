American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,174 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $11,458,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CBRE Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.46.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

