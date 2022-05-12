American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

