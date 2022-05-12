American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.66. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

