American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.20 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

