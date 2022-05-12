American Century Companies Inc. Invests $705,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of ATLC opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

