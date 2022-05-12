American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $217.89 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.