American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,306 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of BCB Bancorp worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

