American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.82. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

