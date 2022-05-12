American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

