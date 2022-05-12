American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 275.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 517.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 170.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

