American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

