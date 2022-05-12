American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ACNB worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC increased its position in ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ACNB (Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.