American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

