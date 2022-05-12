American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,450,863 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,450,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

