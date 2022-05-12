American Century Companies Inc. Sells 209,927 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

